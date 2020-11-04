See Games Differently

The Political Donations Of Top Video Game Execs

1

Nathan Grayson

Published 3 hours ago: November 4, 2020 at 11:00 am -
Filed to:bobby kotick
donationselection 2020gabe newellmarc merrillpolitics
The Political Donations Of Top Video Game Execs
Image: Activision

An elderly man contest is happening today. It is the product not of a functioning democracy, but a system fuelled by corporate lobbying, vast fortunes, and the whims of the wealthy. So let’s have a look at what some video game executives have been up to recently.

(This information was obtained using OpenSecrets.org, a database of federal campaign contributions and lobbying data.)

Bobby Kotick (CEO, Activision)

Image: OpenSecrets.org Image: OpenSecrets.org
Image: OpenSecrets.org Image: OpenSecrets.org

Marc Merrill (Co-chairman, Riot Games)

Image: OpenSecrets.org Image: OpenSecrets.org

Image: OpenSecrets.org Image: OpenSecrets.org
Image: OpenSecrets.org Image: OpenSecrets.org

Strauss Zelnick (CEO, Take-Two Interactive)

Image: OpenSecrets.org Image: OpenSecrets.org

Gabe Newell (President, Valve)

Image: OpenSecrets.org Image: OpenSecrets.org

Phil Spencer (Executive VP of gaming, Microsoft)

Image: OpenSecrets.org Image: OpenSecrets.org

Robert Altman (CEO, ZeniMax)

Image: OpenSecrets.org Image: OpenSecrets.org

Mike Morhaime (Former CEO, Blizzard)

Image: OpenSecrets.org Image: OpenSecrets.org

Humam Sakhnini (President, King Digital Entertainment)

Image: OpenSecrets.org Image: OpenSecrets.org

Emmett Shear (CEO, Twitch)

Image: OpenSecrets.org Image: OpenSecrets.org

Tim Schafer (CEO, Double Fine Productions)

Image: OpenSecrets.org Image: OpenSecrets.org

Donald Mustard (Worldwide creative director, Epic Games)

Image: OpenSecrets.org Image: OpenSecrets.org

Palmer Luckey (Former exec, Oculus/Facebook)

Image: OpenSecrets.org Image: OpenSecrets.org
Image: OpenSecrets.org Image: OpenSecrets.org
Image: OpenSecrets.org Image: OpenSecrets.org
Image: OpenSecrets.org Image: OpenSecrets.org

Recommended Stories

Activision Blizzard Boasts Record Results While Employees Protest Pay Inequity

Activision Blizzard boasted of “record results” for Q2 2020 in an earnings report released earlier today, with an eye on long-term growth thanks to the boost received in the previous quarter from the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. This financial victory lap, however, comes just days after workers collaborated on a spreadsheet...

Read more

Biden’s Animal Crossing Island Is Lovely But Meaningless

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign built a propaganda island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s really lovely except when it’s not.

Read more

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Streams On Twitch With Hasan Piker And Pokimane, Draws Over 430,000 Viewers

It began yesterday with a simple question: “Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote?” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked on Twitter, and nearly every even vaguely left-leaning streamer on Twitch answered. Mere hours later, AOC had a verified Twitch channel with hundreds of...

Read more
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • A large number of low contrast screenshots and no analysis? A good value add over going to the Open Secrets site would be to give some background on who those unaligned SuperPACs are supporting.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.