The Political Donations Of Top Video Game Execs

An elderly man contest is happening today. It is the product not of a functioning democracy, but a system fuelled by corporate lobbying, vast fortunes, and the whims of the wealthy. So let’s have a look at what some video game executives have been up to recently.

(This information was obtained using OpenSecrets.org, a database of federal campaign contributions and lobbying data.)

Bobby Kotick (CEO, Activision)

Image: OpenSecrets.org

Image: OpenSecrets.org

Marc Merrill (Co-chairman, Riot Games)

Image: OpenSecrets.org

Image: OpenSecrets.org

Image: OpenSecrets.org

Strauss Zelnick (CEO, Take-Two Interactive)

Image: OpenSecrets.org

Gabe Newell (President, Valve)

Image: OpenSecrets.org

Phil Spencer (Executive VP of gaming, Microsoft)

Image: OpenSecrets.org

Robert Altman (CEO, ZeniMax)

Image: OpenSecrets.org

Mike Morhaime (Former CEO, Blizzard)

Image: OpenSecrets.org

Humam Sakhnini (President, King Digital Entertainment)

Image: OpenSecrets.org

Emmett Shear (CEO, Twitch)

Image: OpenSecrets.org

Tim Schafer (CEO, Double Fine Productions)

Image: OpenSecrets.org

Donald Mustard (Worldwide creative director, Epic Games)

Image: OpenSecrets.org

Palmer Luckey (Former exec, Oculus/Facebook)

Image: OpenSecrets.org

Image: OpenSecrets.org

Image: OpenSecrets.org

Image: OpenSecrets.org

