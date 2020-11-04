The Political Donations Of Top Video Game Execs

An elderly man contest is happening today. It is the product not of a functioning democracy, but a system fuelled by corporate lobbying, vast fortunes, and the whims of the wealthy. So let’s have a look at what some video game executives have been up to recently.
(This information was obtained using OpenSecrets.org, a database of federal campaign contributions and lobbying data.)
Bobby Kotick (CEO, Activision)
Marc Merrill (Co-chairman, Riot Games)
Strauss Zelnick (CEO, Take-Two Interactive)
Gabe Newell (President, Valve)
Phil Spencer (Executive VP of gaming, Microsoft)
Robert Altman (CEO, ZeniMax)
Mike Morhaime (Former CEO, Blizzard)
Humam Sakhnini (President, King Digital Entertainment)
Emmett Shear (CEO, Twitch)
Tim Schafer (CEO, Double Fine Productions)
Donald Mustard (Worldwide creative director, Epic Games)
Palmer Luckey (Former exec, Oculus/Facebook)
