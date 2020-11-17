Turning A PlayStation 5 Into A Yu-Gi-Oh! Character

When the PlayStation 5 was first shown, fans had a good time ribbing it for the console’s looks.

In particular, the console’s design does look like Seto Kaiba from Yu-Gi-Oh! Note the high, white-collar and the black shirt.

Image: Konami

The character does look like a PlayStation 5 — or maybe, a PlayStation 5 looks like Seto Kaiba. No wonder YouTuber TeaTimeGames created a 3D printed version of him, affixing his noggin atop a PS5.

“The Kaiba head is 3D printed, hand painted, and mounted with 3M double-sided tape,” writes TeaTimeGames.

Here is the result:

I will never unsee this when looking at a PS5.