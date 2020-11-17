See Games Differently

Turning A PlayStation 5 Into A Yu-Gi-Oh! Character

Brian Ashcraft

Published 55 mins ago: November 17, 2020 at 10:53 pm -
Filed to:anime
playstation 5ps5yu gi oh
Turning A PlayStation 5 Into A Yu-Gi-Oh! Character
Screenshot: TeaTimeGames,Image: Konami

When the PlayStation 5 was first shown, fans had a good time ribbing it for the console’s looks.

In particular, the console’s design does look like Seto Kaiba from Yu-Gi-Oh! Note the high, white-collar and the black shirt. 

Image: Konami Image: Konami

The character does look like a PlayStation 5 — or maybe, a PlayStation 5 looks like Seto Kaiba. No wonder YouTuber TeaTimeGames created a 3D printed version of him, affixing his noggin atop a PS5.

“The Kaiba head is 3D printed, hand painted, and mounted with 3M double-sided tape,” writes TeaTimeGames.

Here is the result:

I will never unsee this when looking at a PS5. 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.