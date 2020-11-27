What Are You Playing This Weekend?

It’s starting to really heat up in the Eastern states, which is great for hitting up the beach and having a nice cold cider/spritz/wine on the beach. Alternatively, it’s also a banging excuse to crank the aircon and just camp out in Call of Duty.

I’ve been having a surprisingly good time with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. I’m not saying it’s the best Call of Duty or the best Black Ops by any stretch, but it has been so long since I’ve consistently spent time with a Call of Duty game, and I think that adrenaline and all-out pace is what I might have missed more than anything else.

Naturally, it helps that one of the starting weapons is reliable to a fault.

Beyond that, I’m just looking forward to having a bit of a relaxing one. It’s been an exceptionally brutal last few weeks, and this is the first week I’ve had since taking leave in October where I haven’t had some work bearing down on me. That’s par for the course for a season this busy — it’s what you sign up for in many ways — but it’ll be nice to just chill and do things without any pressure.

Especially under the breeze of a nice aircon.

What are you playing this weekend?