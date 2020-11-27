See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

2
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 46 mins ago: November 27, 2020 at 5:04 pm -
Filed to:what are you playing this weekend
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
GIF: Kotaku

It’s starting to really heat up in the Eastern states, which is great for hitting up the beach and having a nice cold cider/spritz/wine on the beach. Alternatively, it’s also a banging excuse to crank the aircon and just camp out in Call of Duty.

I’ve been having a surprisingly good time with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. I’m not saying it’s the best Call of Duty or the best Black Ops by any stretch, but it has been so long since I’ve consistently spent time with a Call of Duty game, and I think that adrenaline and all-out pace is what I might have missed more than anything else.

Naturally, it helps that one of the starting weapons is reliable to a fault.

Beyond that, I’m just looking forward to having a bit of a relaxing one. It’s been an exceptionally brutal last few weeks, and this is the first week I’ve had since taking leave in October where I haven’t had some work bearing down on me. That’s par for the course for a season this busy — it’s what you sign up for in many ways — but it’ll be nice to just chill and do things without any pressure.

Especially under the breeze of a nice aircon.

What are you playing this weekend?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Assassins Creed Valhalla
    Watch Dogs Legion (After the recent patch)
    Stardew Valley
    Fortnite (My Niece is coming over for the weekend)

    Reply

  • I will check if the Watch Dogs patch will allow me to complete it. Stuck at 90% progress with a game ending bug (that wasn’t mentioned in the patch notes).

    Otherwise Valhalla all the way.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.