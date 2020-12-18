Control Comes To PS5 And Xbox Series X/S With Ray-Tracing In February

Remedy Games’ paranormal office thriller Control will come to next-gen consoles digitally on February 2, followed by a full retail release on March 2, the studio announced on Twitter this morning.

The next-gen version of the game will include a performance mode to run at 60 fps on both platforms, while the standard 30 fps mode will allow for ray-tracing. Remedy shared some early footage of the new version of the game running on a PS5 and it looks pretty nice:

The next-gen version of Control was originally supposed to arrive before the end of the year but Remedy announced early in November that it needed more time with the upgrade to make it “awesome.”

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade will only be free for those who have purchased the $US40 ($53) “Ultimate Edition” of the game released over the summer. Everyone else, even if they already own the game and both of its DLC expansions, will have to buy them again in order to access the full suite of next-gen improvements. ““We are unfortunately unable to offer an upgrade path to all existing Control players,” publisher 505 Games wrote in a non-explanation of the discrepancy back in August.

Control finally came to Xbox Game Pass earlier this month after much rumour and speculation, but only the base, non-upgradable version of the game.