Persona 5 Strikers Comes West On February 23, With A Surprise PC Port

According to an unlisted video on Atlus’ YouTube channel, since pulled, the Dynasty Warriors-style sequel to Persona 5 is finally coming to North America and Europe on February 23, including a release on Steam for PC, along with PS4 and Switch. That’ll wake you up, get you up, and get you out there.

Released in Japan in February of this year as Persona 5 Scramble, Strikers is a musou game in which players guide the heroes of the original RPG through hordes of disposable enemies. The game is set six months after the events of Persona 5, with the cast reunited in Tokyo to spend the summer together before all hell breaks loose again.

The release date news comes in the form of an unlisted trailer discovered last night on Atlus’ YouTube channel. It’s been pulled now, but the video is still out there, ruining some poor PR person’s day. Oh, here’s a copy now.