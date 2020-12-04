Report: Metal Gear Solid Movie Taps Oscar Isaac To Play Solid Snake

Sony Pictures’ upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie will feature Star Wars and Ex Machina star Oscar Isaac in the lead role of Solid Snake, according to Deadline.

A silver-screen adaptation of Metal Gear Solid has been in the works for well over a decade. Series creator Hideo Kojima first announced the project at E3 2006, but the years since have seen production stumble and, at times, flirt with cancellation.

Metal Gear Solid reentered production in 2012, and two years later it was revealed that Jordan Vogt-Roberts — who would go on to direct 2017's Kong: Skull Island — was on board to helm the adaptation.

The conversation surrounding who should play a video game character as iconic as Solid Snake has long been fraught for both his creator and fans. Early on, rumours swirled that Christian Bale was eyeing the role, and in 2012, Kojima himself expressed interest in actors such as Ben Affleck, Hugh Jackman, and Tom Hardy.

Oscar Isaac, best known for playing ace pilot Poe Dameron in various Star Wars properties, publicly threw his hat in the ring for the role of Solid Snake while promoting Netflix action film Triple Frontier last year. He is also set to appear in next year’s Dune adaptation and a Disney+ series based on Marvel Comics anti-hero Moon Knight.