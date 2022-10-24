Oscar Isaac Still Positive About Getting A Metal Gear Solid Movie Off The Ground

Oscar Isaac has offered an update on his proposed Metal Gear Solid movie, which is that there’s not much to say at the moment, but that he’s hopeful gears will begin turning on it soon.

Isaac was asked about the long-in-gestation film adaptation of Hideo Kojima’s seminal PS1 classic during an interview with ComicBook.com around his new graphic novel.

“We want it to happen,” Isaac replied. “Be excited. What’s the script? What’s the story? What’s the take?” It doesn’t seem like the project is all that far along just yet. For his part, Isaac remains “hopeful that comes to fruition because there’s so much potential for that.”

Isaac has been attached to the Metal Gear Solid movie for years, most recently with Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts. For now, it seems things are still very preliminary.

The idea of a Metal Gear Solid movie has been thrown around for years. It makes sense, given creator Hideo Kojima’s open love of Hollywood action cinema, that MGS would eventually find its way into that very system. It appears to be something of a passion project for Isaac, who has spoken about getting a Metal Gear Solid film off the ground at different points throughout his career. His desire to adapt a video game for the big screen comes at an opportune moment: Sony is pushing major adaptations of its most beloved platform exclusives and aiming for critical adoration. HBO’s upcoming adaptation of The Last of Us looks like clear Emmy bait, and Sony’s Uncharted movie proved a modest hit with audiences.

With all this heat around video game adaptations, Isaac and Vogt-Roberts find themselves perfectly placed to strike while the iron is hot.

Metal Gear Solid and The Last of Us aren’t the only big video game adaptations headed for screens big and small. People are still recovering from hearing Chris Pratt’s voice in the Super Mario Bros Movie, launching next year from Illumination.