See Games Differently

The Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer Is Here

David Smith

David Smith

Published 33 mins ago: October 7, 2022 at 7:33 am -
Filed to:chris pratt
illuminationjack blackmariomario movieNintendosuper mariosuper mario brosthe super mario bros movie
The Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer Is Here
Image: Nintendo, Universal Pictures

Nintendo and Universal Pictures have dropped the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie. It comes after a year of speculation and, at times, ridicule over its myriad casting choices.

And yet, after the 1992 movie and the degree to which it scared Nintendo away from Hollywood, we’ve all arrived at a moment that felt like it might never come.

Here it is, the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Jack Black is goated casting for Bowser. The echoey piano theme was a bit much, but everything else was very cute. It seems like Mario is being transported to the Mushroom Kingdom from the real world? That’s the vibe I’m getting? You’ll remember that the 1992 took this approach too.

No further notes from me.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments. Love it? Hate it? Are you kids going to lose their minds over it? Let’s discuss.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.