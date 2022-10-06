The Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer Is Here

Nintendo and Universal Pictures have dropped the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie. It comes after a year of speculation and, at times, ridicule over its myriad casting choices.

And yet, after the 1992 movie and the degree to which it scared Nintendo away from Hollywood, we’ve all arrived at a moment that felt like it might never come.

Here it is, the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Jack Black is goated casting for Bowser. The echoey piano theme was a bit much, but everything else was very cute. It seems like Mario is being transported to the Mushroom Kingdom from the real world? That’s the vibe I’m getting? You’ll remember that the 1992 took this approach too.

No further notes from me.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments. Love it? Hate it? Are you kids going to lose their minds over it? Let’s discuss.