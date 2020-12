Vin Diesel Is Fighting Dinosaurs In Ark 2

Ark 2 starring Vin Diesel was announced today during The Game Awards. Developed by Studio Wildcard. No release date was given. The studio also announced a new animated series with a surprisingly star-studded cast, including Kurt Russel, Ellen Page, David Tennant, and many more.

In a CGI-trailer we see Vin Diesel running away from a big dinosaur and not much else.