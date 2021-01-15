See Games Differently

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: January 16, 2021 at 5:57 am -
Filed to:capcom
video game companies
Screenshot: Capcom

Capcom has announced that due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic the company has cancelled the upcoming Capcom Cup and Steet Fighter League World Championship. Instead, the publisher will be holding an online season final in February. All players who won an online premier will be invited to participate.

