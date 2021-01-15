Capcom has announced that due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic the company has cancelled the upcoming Capcom Cup and Steet Fighter League World Championship. Instead, the publisher will be holding an online season final in February. All players who won an online premier will be invited to participate.
— Capcom Fighters (@CapcomFighters) January 15, 2021
