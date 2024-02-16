Flood Your Shame Pile With These Two Massive Capcom Humble Bundles

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Have you always wanted to own every classic Mega Man game, five versions of Street Fighter II and an overwhelming amount of Capcom arcade games? If the answer is yes, then we have the Humble Bundles for you. There are two Capcom-themed bundles currently being offered by Humble, which, between them, collect almost 100 titles, ranging from platformers to fighting games and arcade classics.

The Capcom Cup X bundle includes the compilation Capcom Arcade Stadium, Capcom Arcade Stadium: 2nd Stadium and Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection, which between them, collects almost 70 games. The bundle also includes Ultra Street Fighter IV, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition and a discount coupon for Street Fighter 6.

The Mega Man Humble Bundle is a bit more clear-cut. All up, you can score 25 games across the five different Legacy Collections – which include the classic Mega Man, Mega Man X and Zero/ZX series – along with two discount coupons for Mega Man X DiVE and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. Even if you’re not keen on everything listed in the Humble Bundle, being able to nab the first six Mega Man games for $3.02 is a pretty solid deal.

These aren’t shortlists, so grab yourself a drink and a snack as we roll through everything you can get in the Mega Man and Capcom Cup Humble Bundles.

What do you get in the Mega Man Humble Bundle?

Here’s what the basic $3.02 bundle will get you:

Mega Man Legacy Collection Mega Man Mega Man 2 Mega Man 3 Mega Man 4 Mega Man 5 Mega Man 6

Mega Man X DiVE Offline 34% Off Coupon

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection 50% Off Coupon

Here’s what you’ll also get if you pay $15.14:

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Mega Man 7 Mega Man 8 Mega Man 9 Mega Man 10

Mega Man X Legacy Collection Mega Man X Mega Man X2 Mega Man X3 Mega Man X4



And here’s what you get when you pay at least $30.29:

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Mega Man X5 Mega Man X6 Mega Man X7 Mega Man X8

Mega Man 11

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Mega Man Zero Mega Man Zero 2 Mega Man Zero 3 Mega Man Zero 4 Mega Man ZX Mega Man ZX Advent



What do you get in the Capcom Cup Humble Bundle?

Here’s what the basic $3.02 bundle will get you:

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Street Fighter 6 34% off coupon

Here’s what you’ll also get if you pay $30.26:

Capcom Arcade Stadium 19XX: The War Against Destiny 1941: Counter Attack 1942 1943: The Battle of Midway 1944: The Loop Master Battle Circuit Bionic Commando Captain Commando Carrier Air Wing Commando Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness Dynasty Wars Final Fight Forgotten Worlds Ghosts ‘n Goblins Ghouls ‘n Ghosts Giga Wing Legendary Wings Mega Twins Pirate Ship Higemaru Powered Gear – Strategic Variant Armor Equipment Progear Section Z Senjo no Okami II Street Fighter II Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting Super Street Fighter II Turbo Strider Tatakai no Banka Varth: Operation Thunderstorm Vulgus Warriors of Fate

Capcom Arcade Stadium: 2nd Stadium 1943 Kai A.K.A Block Block A.K.A The King of Dragons A.K.A Knights of the Round A.K.A. Magic Sword A.K.A Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire Black Tiger Capcom Sports Club Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors Eco Fighters Gun.Smoke Hissatsu Buraiken Hyper Dyne Side Arms Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition Last Duel Mega Man: The Power Battle Mega Man 2: The Power Fighters Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge Pnickies Rally 2011: LED STORM Saturday Night Slam Masters Savage Bees SonSon Street Fighter Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors’ Dreams Street Fighter Alpha 2 Street Fighter Alpha 3 Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo The Speed Rumbler Three Wonders Tiger Road

Street Fighter – 30th Anniversary Collection Street Fighter Street Fighter II: The World Warrior Street Fighter II: Champion Edition Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers Super Street Fighter II Turbo Street Fighter Alpha Street Fighter Alpha 2 Street Fighter Alpha 3 Street Fighter III: New Generation Street Fighter III: 2nd Impact Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

