Dead Or Alive Creator Launches His Own Game Company

Brian Ashcraft

Published 17 mins ago: January 18, 2021 at 9:00 pm
Photo: KIM JAE-HWAN/Staff, Getty Images

Tomonobu Itagaki made his name creating Dead or Alive and designing Ninja Gaiden games. After leaving Koei Tecmo, he founded Valhalla Game Studios, releasing Devil’s Third. Now, he’s back with a new company.

Itagaki was interviewed for a larger Bloomberg piece on the Xbox in Japan. He was, of course, one of the first Japanese game developers to make games for Xbox and continued to support the Microsoft consoles during his time at Koei Tecmo.

His comments were edited down, but he posted the interview in full on his Facebook page. Itagaki goes into depth about Xbox and his remarks are worth reading in full. However, he ends with this: 

Twenty years have passed since then, and I established my own company, Itagaki Games, which is not Tecmo, nor Valhalla. I know Microsoft is still aggressive. If they reach out to me, it will be an honour for me.

