Let Me Just Check Twitter Real Quick…

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: January 10, 2021 at 8:00 am -
This week on Snapshots we got some wonderful Assassin’s Creed images, a bit of Cyberpunk, some more Spider-Man, a creepy looking cat, and a cool bow and arrow shot from Red Dead Redemption II. Oh and more cool screenshots from other games too.

Cyberpunk 2077 (Screenshot: Nathan Platt (Email)) Cyberpunk 2077 (Screenshot: Nathan Platt (Email))
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)) Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email))
Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Michael Zayas (Email)) Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Michael Zayas (Email))
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (Screenshot: Latch-99 (Email)) Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (Screenshot: Latch-99 (Email))

“Wait, now Twitter banned THAT account too!? 2021 is looking up!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

