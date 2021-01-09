Let Me Just Check Twitter Real Quick…

This week on Snapshots we got some wonderful Assassin’s Creed images, a bit of Cyberpunk, some more Spider-Man, a creepy looking cat, and a cool bow and arrow shot from Red Dead Redemption II. Oh and more cool screenshots from other games too.

Cyberpunk 2077 (Screenshot: Nathan Platt (Email))

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email))

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Michael Zayas (Email))

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (Screenshot: Latch-99 (Email))

“Wait, now Twitter banned THAT account too!? 2021 is looking up!”

