Pirated Copies Of Take On Helicopters Make Your In-Game Pilot Drunk

For a very long time, people have been making games. And a moment after people started selling these things, other people began stealing them. So developers have continued to include features that trip up pirates. For example, getting drunk in a game about flying helicopters.

This is seen in a new video from The Easter Egg Hunter, where he covers a few games that include some silly, strange, and annoying issues that only pirates will encounter. (Or if you are unlucky and your game bugs out and it THINKS you stole it.)

What’s very funny to me and is mentioned in the video, is that some of these bugs would get reported on forums. Players would share stories about how Batman wouldn’t glide around and instead just flapped about like a chicken trying to fly. And the developers and other players would pop in and go “So… you stole this game, huh?”

As someone who once pirated games back when I was young and had no money, I get the desire to play new games, even if you can’t afford it. But I also think it’s only fair that developers get to have some fun at the expense of folks stealing from them.

