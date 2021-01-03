‘Shop Contest: 2021

It’s a new year. We are in the futuristic-sounding year of “2021!” How exciting. Let’s have some fun… in the future! (Which is now.)

Your challenge this week: Make Some Games More 2021-y.

This is a more freeform and open contest than usual. I figured this could be a fun way to start the year off. Your only rule is your image needs to include or directly connect to video games. And I guess the other rule is it needs to feel like the future. Or at least the year 2021.

I went with Sealab 2021. If you want to go that route as well, here’s a handy .png file for you.

Image: Adult Swim

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites!

Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it. 6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

