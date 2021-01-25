The Art Of Mike Nash

Australian artist Mike Nash, perhaps best known for his work designing robots for Horizon Zero Dawn and the film Chappie, has died.

The news was announced by friends last week on social media. We first featured Nash’s work here back in 2011, and some of his more prominent creations — like the one below — have remained benchmarks for fans and art students alike years after they were first posted.

Nash’s ArtStation page has been memorialised to preserve his work, so if you’d like to see more of his stuff — particularly his Horizon Zero Dawn dinosaurs — you can find that here.

Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.