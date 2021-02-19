See Games Differently

Dysfunctional Game Development Comedy Mythic Quest Returns In May

Ethan Gach

Published 1 hour ago: February 20, 2021 at 8:00 am -
Filed to:articles
charlotte nicdaoelectronic artsentertainment culturemythicmythic quest ravens banquetrob mcelhenneyubisoftvideo game companiesvideo game publishersvideo gaming
Dysfunctional Game Development Comedy Mythic Quest Returns In May
Screenshot: Apple
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Kotaku Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Mythic Quest, the dark workplace comedy about pouring your heart and soul into a creative project only to be undermined by everyone around you, comes back to Apple TV+ for its second season starting May 7, Apple announced today.

While the first season saw a game studio fall into chaos as it tried to ship and update the latest expansion for its fictional MMO, the new series will focus on the partnership between Ian (Rob McElhenney) and newly promoted co-creative director Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), as they hash out what the future of the game should be.

Here’s the teaser:

The series, developed in collaboration with Ubisoft, debuted a year ago, and then-deputy editor Maddy Myers and I had a lot of positive things to say about its sometimes light-hearted, sometimes unflinching approach to portraying the grim whimsy of the video game industry.

Since then, a number of reports have come out about the working conditions at many studios, including at Ubisoft, where last summer many employees were accused of sexual misconduct, abusive behaviour, or fostering toxic work environments. We’ll see if and how Mythic Quest tackles those issues.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.