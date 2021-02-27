E3 2021’s Live Show Has Been Cancelled According To LA Tourism Documents

Shocking nobody, it seems there won’t be a big, physical live E3 event this year in Los Angeles.

As spotted by Resetera user Rösti and reported by Twinfinite, newly filed documents from the Board of Los Angeles Convention and Tourism Development Commission appear to list E3 2021’s live show as cancelled.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Entertainment Software Association was planning to hold E3 2021 completely digitally. This new document, part of a larger 84-page PowerPoint slideshow intended for a March meeting of the board, seems to confirm that an all-digital E3 2021 is indeed happening. In the document, it explains that the city board is working with the ESA production team on broadcast options at the LA Convention Centre.

In a statement given to VGC earlier this month, the ESA explained that it was looking to transform the “E3 experience” this year and that it would soon have more details to share. This document and common sense point towards an E3 2021 that heavily relies on live streaming, pre-recorded segments, and Zoom interviews.

Last year, E3 was completely cancelled due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. Many other events have also cancelled large, public live shows or conventions due to safety concerns.

