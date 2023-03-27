Ubisoft Is Skipping E3 2023 As The Show Continues To Fall Apart

Ubisoft has confirmed that the company won’t be attending E3 2023 in Los Angeles this summer. This is a reversal for the publisher, as it confirmed last month that it would be attending the annual trade show. It now joins other large video game companies, like Microsoft, in skipping the upcoming E3 event.

Debuting in Atlanta in 1995, E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) quickly established itself as the most important video game trade show in the world, attracting hundreds of game developers and publishers from around the globe to come to Los Angeles for a weekend to show off upcoming games and gaming-related hardware. However, in the years leading up to the covid-19 pandemic, the show’s importance had started to decline, with some companies skipping it or barely attending. In 2020 E3 was cancelled, and since then the show has struggled to survive and remain relevant. And now, as Ubisoft confirms it won’t be part of the event this year, it doesn’t look good for the ol’ Electronic Expo.

First reported by VGC, Assassin’s Creed, and Rainbow Six publisher Ubisoft has confirmed it will completely skip June’s E3 2023 event. In a statement to Kotaku, Ubisoft said it was going to continue “in a different direction” and would now instead hold a Ubisoft Forward event in L.A on June 12, right before E3.

Here’s the rest of Ubisoft’s statement.

E3 has fostered unforgettable moments across the industry throughout the years. While we initially intended to have an official E3 presence, we’ve made the subsequent decision to move in a different direction, and will be holding a Ubisoft Forward Live event on 12th June in Los Angeles. We look forward to sharing more details with our players very soon.

Kotaku has reached out to E3 organiser and owner ReedPop.

E3 2023 is set to start on June 13. This will be the first physical instance of the trade show since 2019. The event was canned in 2020 due to the pandemic, went digital-only in 2021, and was cancelled in 2022 entirely. With confirmation from Microsoft and Nintendo (and reports that Sony) won’t be attending the show either, people are starting to wonder who will actually be a part of the upcoming event when (and if) it happens a few months from now.