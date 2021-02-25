See Games Differently

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis Is Basically Final Fantasy 7 Remake On A Phone

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 12 mins ago: February 26, 2021 at 10:05 am -
Filed to:final fantasy 7
final fantasy 7 ever crisisfinal fantasy 7 the first soldier
Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis Is Basically Final Fantasy 7 Remake On A Phone
Image: Square Enix
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Kotaku Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Sure, Final Fantasy 7 getting PS5 upgrades and a new chapter is great! But Square is also bringing the entirety of the Final Fantasy 7 experience — the original Final Fantasy 7 — to mobiles.

It’s called Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis, and it’s a “chapter-structured” single player game with “the whole FF7 timeline — including the events of the original game”.

Like … this is Final Fantasy 7 Remake on the phone. Straight up. The battle system has been redesigned to accommodate a mobile environment, but the fighting style is modelled off Final Fantasy 7 Remake. And what’s super cool is that it’s not just a mobile retelling of the original/remade Final Fantasy 7, but it’ll include content from all of the companion Final Fantasy 7 titles as well: Crisis Core, Advent Children (!!!!), Dirge of Cerberus and Before Crisis: Final Fantasy 7.

What a thing to just tweet out after a major publisher reveal. Anyway, Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis will come to both iOS and Android, but you won’t see it until 2022.

It’s also not the only Final Fantasy mobile project that was announced. Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier was revealed after Sony’s State of Play, and it’s set 30 years before the events of Final Fantasy 7.

I don’t know who was asking for a Final Fantasy 7 battle royale, but that’s exactly what we’ve got. It’s set in all the iconic locations you know from the game, with what appears to be support for 3 players in a team.

Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier will launch on iOS and Android later this year.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.