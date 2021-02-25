See Games Differently

Nintendo Japan Will No Longer Service The 3DS And 3DS XL

Brian Ashcraft

Published 59 mins ago: February 25, 2021 at 10:00 pm -
Image: Nintendo
Today, Nintendo announced in Japan that it was ending repair service for the 3DS and 3DS XL. The reason is that it’s become difficult to obtain the necessary parts.

The original Nintendo 3DS launched in February 2011 in Japan, and the larger Nintendo 3DS XL (called “LL” in Japan) followed in July 2012.

This announcement comes as Nintendo officially ended production of the 3DS series of handhelds.

According to the Nintendo Japan site, repair service will end for all colour variations of the 3DS (CTR-001) and the 3DS XL (SPR-001) after March 31. After that, the company will no longer service these handhelds.

Nintendo Japan, however, will continue to service the New Nintendo 3DS, the New Nintendo 3DS XL, the Nintendo 2DS, and the New Nintendo 2DS XL.

