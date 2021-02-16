See Games Differently

Stan LePard, Composer On Games Like Halo Reach & Guild Wars 2, Has Died

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: February 17, 2021 at 10:30 am -
Filed to:entertainment culture
first person shootershalohalo 3 odsthalo reachhuman interestmaclaine diemermicrosoft gamespopcap gamespuzzle video gamesstan lepardvideo game sequelsvideo gamesvideo gaming
Stan LePard, Composer On Games Like Halo Reach & Guild Wars 2, Has Died
Photo: Stan LePard

Stan LePard, a veteran composer who has worked in the video game business since 1994, died last week.

News of his death was publicly announced by his friend and fellow composer Maclaine Diemer, who says LePard “passed away unexpectedly”.

LePard contributed to the score on all kinds of games, including the Halo series (ODST, Reach), Destiny, Guild Wars 2, Crimson Skies 1 & 2, Peggle 2, Age of Empires III, Flight Simulator X, Plants vs Zombies Adventures, Shadowrun and Toy Soldiers.

In addition to that game work, though, he also lent his talents to things like Windows and Encarta (you can hear a big selection of LePard’s work at his website).

Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.