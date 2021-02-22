See Games Differently

Take-Two Goes After Reverse-Engineered Grand Theft Auto Code

Last week we shared the good news that the source code for Grand Theft Autos III & Vice City had been reverse-engineered, allowing folks to port the games and come up with cool new mods. Now, we bring you the predictable news that publisher Take-Two Interactive are not happy.

The company, listing themselves specifically in this instance as “the parent company of Rockstar Games”, has issued a DMCA takedown notice to github, removing the reverse-engineered games from the software site.

This of course doesn’t kill the project. As Take-Two are no doubt fully aware it’s out there now, on smaller sites and HDDs and torrents, and anyone who wants to work with it will have no trouble finding it. And as anyone working on the project would have been fully aware, this is the dance these companies are forced to dance, in order to look like they’re policing and protecting their properties.

I excitedly look forward to the next cool and interesting port or mod made with this code, when we get to repeat the cycle all over again.

  • There are some people who would love a proper HD remaster of the GTA3 series (GTA3, Vice City & San Andreas) but Rockstar won’t bother doing it because they are too busy building updates for GTA Online. So we get modders who will take up the mantle and create what the market is wanting. Look at the graphical update mods for GTA4, looking better than GTA5 at some points. Imagine what modders can do now they can get into the code of GTA3 and rebuild it as a fully HD or 4K remaster.

