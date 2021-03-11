See Games Differently

A Bunch Of Bethesda Games Are Joining Xbox Game Pass Tomorrow

Ian Walker

Published 18 hours ago: March 12, 2021 at 5:20 am -
Filed to:bethesda softworks
creative worksdoomrole playing video gamessingle player video gamestechnology internetthe elder scrollsthe elder scrolls iii morrowindvideo game publishersvideo game sequelsvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows gameszenimax media
A Bunch Of Bethesda Games Are Joining Xbox Game Pass Tomorrow
Image: Microsoft
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

During today’s conversation about Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the panel announced that a grip of amazing Bethesda games will join Xbox Game Pass tomorrow.

Some of the games in the above image were already available on Game Pass in some form or another, but there’s a bunch of new stuff getting added as well, including Dishonored Definitive Edition, Doom, Doom II, Doom 64, Doom 3, Prey, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, The Evil Within, Wolfenstein: The New Order, and Wolfenstein: The Old Blood.

Oddly enough, there are some high-profile omissions, most notably Fallout 3 and 2016’s Doom.

Game Pass continues to be a huge part of the Xbox ecosystem, and it’s clear that getting these games on the subscription service was a big motivating factor in Microsoft’s purchase of ZeniMax.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.