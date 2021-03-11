A Bunch Of Bethesda Games Are Joining Xbox Game Pass Tomorrow

During today’s conversation about Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the panel announced that a grip of amazing Bethesda games will join Xbox Game Pass tomorrow.

Some of the games in the above image were already available on Game Pass in some form or another, but there’s a bunch of new stuff getting added as well, including Dishonored Definitive Edition, Doom, Doom II, Doom 64, Doom 3, Prey, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, The Evil Within, Wolfenstein: The New Order, and Wolfenstein: The Old Blood.

Oddly enough, there are some high-profile omissions, most notably Fallout 3 and 2016’s Doom.

Game Pass continues to be a huge part of the Xbox ecosystem, and it’s clear that getting these games on the subscription service was a big motivating factor in Microsoft’s purchase of ZeniMax.