Doom Eternal’s Next DLC Comes Out Tomorrow

Ari Notis

Published 50 mins ago: March 18, 2021 at 1:50 am -
doom
Screenshot: Microsoft
Hell yeah! Doom Eternal’s next and final expansion, The Ancient Gods – Part 2, will come out tomorrow, developer iD Software announced today.

The expansion, which picks up after last fall’s first chapter — The Ancient Gods – Part 1 — appears inspired far more by typical fantasy than by the science-fiction that characterises the main game. Many of the environments look straight out of Skyrim. Monsters pour out of Endgame-style portals. C’mon, DoomGuy literally rides a dragon at one point.

Earlier this week, Bethesda — Doom Eternal’s publisher — teased a full trailer and a release date. Last year, the company announced The Ancient Gods – Part 1 at Gamescom, nearly two months before release. In light of that, today’s “out tomorrow!” announcement comes as a pleasant surprise.

I’ve personally been holding off on The Ancient Gods until both chapters were available. (No spoilers, please!) There’s a narrative element to these two campaigns, picking up directly after the events of the main game, and I’m not one for cliffhangers. Plus, in the fall, there were roughly eight gazillion different games on my backlog. The release calendar is in somewhat of a different state right now, so I, for one, am looking forward for a solid reason to jump back into one of last year’s best shooters.

And Rip And Tear

