Everything We Know About Elden Ring So Far

Elden Ring sounds incredibly awesome but you’d be forgiven for forgetting about it. The FromSoftware game was announced way back at E3 in 2019, but news on the game’s progress has been sparse.

Elden Ring is a collaboration between Game of Thrones author, George R.R. Martin, and the creator of Dark Souls, Hidetaka Miyazaki. Coming from two of the most celebrated fantasy minds, this game is definitely one to watch.

While there’s not much to go off so far, here’s what we do know about Elden Ring.

What is Elden Ring about?

Described as a fantasy action RPG set in a new world from Martin and Miyazaki, Elden Ring is said to contain wonders, dangers and discovery around every corner. That doesn’t give us a huge amount of information but thankfully an interview from the game’s announcement with Miyazaki does.

“We wanted to create a new dark fantasy action RPG full of things that we weren’t able to do in the Dark Souls series,” he said.

Martin and Miyazaki collaborated on the themes and ideas for the game, with Martin then writing the overarching mythos that Elden Ring is being built upon. It’s said to be full of interesting characters, drama and a range of mystical and mysterious elements.

The best indication of what Elden Ring will be like comes from its announcement trailer.

Miyazaki said that the name ‘Elden Ring’ is a “mysterious concept that defines the world itself” and that the fact it has been shattered will be one of the important themes of the game.

With all this talk of ancient rings, it’s hard to ignore comparisons to Lord of the Rings. But until we get more details we’re left to speculate on the mysteries of the Elden Ring.

Elden Ring: Gameplay

Elden Ring‘s trailer didn’t give away too many hints about gameplay style, but Miyazaki has dropped some hints.

In the announcement interview, Miyazaki said that unlike Sekiro, Elden Ring puts more focus on RPG elements but will not shy away from responsive melee combat.

“[Elden Ring] will include a wide variety of weapons, magic, and ways to engage enemies, that make it possible to provide users with a style of gameplay and strategy that suits them,” he said.

The game will also have character customisation options that allow players to design and control their own unique character.

Similar to other FromSoftware games like Bloodborne and Dark Souls, Miyazaki said that Elden Ring will match these games in terms of challenging difficulty. There will also be a variety of unique and horrifying boss fights to die repeatedly in.

The biggest difference from Miyazaki’s past games is the nature of Elden Ring‘s open world, which offers more freedom for exploration. He teased that Elden Ring is without a doubt the biggest title in terms of sheer volume.

More news is coming… eventually

Fans have been fooled by promised updates about Elden Ring a few times now. Just this week it seemed more Elden Ring news could be coming in an alleged Microsoft event, but this was quickly shot down by Xbox.

FromSoftware has acknowledged players’ excitement, giving a rare mention of Elden Ring back in November by thanking players for their support and saying “we hope you look forward to it.” The devs don’t have to hope for much, with many fans creating their own lore and characters for the game while they wait for more news.

At this point, everyone is so eager for news about Elden Ring that even the smallest rumour gives hope. Perhaps we can take solace in Jason Schreier’s recent Tweet:

I know lots of people are desperate for Elden Ring news. I don't know much about it (except that it's been delayed a bunch). But there is strong evidence floating around that the game will be shown relatively soon. It's not going to pull a Winds of Winter. Elden Ring has pages — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 28, 2021

There’s only one article in its news section right now, but you can keep up with updates on Elden Ring’s progress on Bandai Namco’s website or social accounts.

Elden Ring: Release Date

Fans have been (impatiently) waiting for Elden Ring for some time now. In typical George R.R. Martin style, we’re no closer to a release date but this hopefully means the wait will be worth it.

Given how hard the video game has been impacted by COVID-19 work-from-home orders, it makes sense that we might not see Elden Ring‘s release any time soon.

When Elden Ring does eventually come out it will be available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Keep an eye on this article for more updates about Elden Ring as they’re announced.