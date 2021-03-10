Godzilla: Singular Point Looks Like a Massive Kaiju Free-for-All

Every time Toho and Netflix release a new preview for their upcoming Godzilla: Singular Point series, the anime looks more and more rad. This giant preview is the most exciting look yet, given that it reveals a great many kaiju foes of the Big G will be coming to the show — although its biggest surprise is that its homely reboot of the robot Jet Jaguar is an absolute badass.

In addition to the 50 million skinless Rodans flying about, we spotted Anguirus, Kumonga the giant spider, what seems to be a clear or water-based version of Hedorah (formerly known as the Smog Monster), something that looks weirdly like a cross between Baragon and Gabara, and a flying monster that may be Battra, Megaguirus, or maybe even the Chinese dragon-esque Manda. There’s also something with two giant tentacles highly reminiscent of the plant monster Biollante, except they seem to be aquatic in nature rather than floral. Sorry to be so vague on some of these, but as you’ll see if you watch the trailer, their appearances are blink-and-you’ll-miss’em fast.

Again, the real surprise for me is that Jet Jaguar — whose design in Singular Point has made several times more ridiculous by making him 90 per cent torso — is deadly serious when it comes to fighting kaiju. He’s fast, agile, and he carries a giant goddamn scythe that uses a massive kaiju horn as its blade. It’s just fabulous.

Godzilla: Singular Point is coming to Netflix in Japan on March 25 ahead of a TV broadcast in the country from April 1st, and will stream internationally on Netflix sometime later this year.

If you have any insights into which kaiju are which, or if you spotted any others, let us know in the comments!