See Games Differently

Japanese Company Creates “Monster Hunter Holiday” For New Game’s Release

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: March 24, 2021 at 9:30 pm -
Filed to:jack masaki
monster hunteroperating systemssoftwaretwittervideo gamesvideo games developed in japanwindows games
Japanese Company Creates “Monster Hunter Holiday” For New Game’s Release
Image: Capcom
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Whenever a massive game is released, no doubt, diehard fans wish nothing more than to take the day off. Some may suddenly find themselves coming down with a cold and the only recipe for recovery is a day of gaming.

But employees at Tokyo-based VR-studio Mark-On don’t need to feign illness. Exec Jack Masaki formally announced that this Friday, because of the release of Monster Hunter Rise, staff will probably not be able to focus on their work. Thus, the day is officially a “Monster Hunter Holiday” (モンハン休み), giving workers a nice three-day weekend. Masaki even issued the announcement on Twitter.

The holiday applies to all employees, but as Masaki noted on Twitter, it does not apply to top-level execs like himself!

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.