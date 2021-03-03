See Games Differently

PS2 Emulation Gets Even Nicer With Custom Textures

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: March 3, 2021 at 12:20 pm -
Filed to:dolphin
emulatorfree softwaregran turismomodpcsx reloadedpcsx2playstation 2ps2softwaretechnology internet
PS2 Emulation Gets Even Nicer With Custom Textures
On the left, the original road texture, while on the right is a fresh one swapped in by a modder. (Screenshot: YouTube)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

PCSX2 has long been a fantastic PS2 emulator, but a recent advance has made it all the more appealing for anyone playing on a PC: the ability to swap textures in games.

While the famous Dolphin emulator for the GameCube has long supported this feature, PCSX2 has only just brought it in, and it’ll allow modders to improve any kind of texture they want in an old PS2 game. In the example video below by someother1ne, we can see everything from the road in Gran Turismo to the helmets and jerseys in NFL2K5 get swapped out.

Note these are just some textures that the video’s creator threw in there, and you can expect more professional efforts to come as more modders tackle the project down the line.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.