Ratchet & Clank Weapons, Ranked

Ian Walker

Published 2 hours ago: March 16, 2021 at 11:00 am -
Filed to:action adventure games
Image: Insomniac Games / Sony
This weekend, I played through the “re-imagined” 2016 Ratchet & Clank for PlayStation 4 (free via PlayStation Plus this month). And I started feeling that familiar itch, the itch to compile an underexplained list. As such, here’s how I rank the weapons in its arsenal based on various criteria:

  1. Omniwrench

  2. Pixelizer

  3. Buzz Blades

  4. Warmonger

  5. Pyrocitor

  6. Sheepinator

  7. Combuster

  8. Groovitron

  9. Plasma Striker

  10. Predator Launcher

  11. Mr. Zurkon

  12. Agents of Doom

  13. Proton Drum

  14. Getting hit by a Blarg dropship

  15. Fusion Grenade

