Ratchet & Clank Weapons, Ranked

This weekend, I played through the “re-imagined” 2016 Ratchet & Clank for PlayStation 4 (free via PlayStation Plus this month). And I started feeling that familiar itch, the itch to compile an underexplained list. As such, here’s how I rank the weapons in its arsenal based on various criteria:
-
Omniwrench
-
Pixelizer
-
Buzz Blades
-
Warmonger
-
Pyrocitor
-
Sheepinator
-
Combuster
-
Groovitron
-
Plasma Striker
-
Predator Launcher
-
Mr. Zurkon
-
Agents of Doom
-
Proton Drum
-
Getting hit by a Blarg dropship
-
Fusion Grenade
