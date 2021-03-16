Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor: Australian Price, Availability

Samsung’s latest curved gaming monitor is finally available in Australia. With slick refresh rates, upgraded resolution and impressive refresh rates, the Odyssey G5 range is set to pack a major punch for PC gamers. Sure, you’ll have part with a significant chunk of money for the G5s — but change can be a wonderful thing.

If you’re in the market for a brand new monitor, the new G5 range could be for you. There’s certainly enough snazzy new features here to justify an upgrade.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Samsung range.

Samsung Odyssey G5: Features

The G5 is the latest in Samsung’s excellent Odyssey range — and it’s rocking a bunch of improvements from last year’s model. Here’s a basic rundown of all those spicy specs:

Sizes: 27″, 32″ and 34″

27″, 32″ and 34″ Resolution: WQHD (2560 x 1440 pixels)

WQHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) Refresh Rate: 144Hz (27″ and 32″), 165Hz (35″)

144Hz (27″ and 32″), 165Hz (35″) Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Curve: 1000R

1000R Features: AMD FreeSync Premium, 1ms response time

What it basically means is the monitors are designed to reduce screen tearing and produce crisp, vibrant visuals on a curve. While the monitors do appear to have a chunky bezel (and you may not be into it) the screen itself is rocking some very appealing features.

Samsung Odyssey G5: Price

The Samsung Odyssey G5 is in the mid-range price point for gaming monitors.

For the 27-inch version, you’ll need to fork out $499. The 32-inch version is a step up at $599. Finally, the 34-inch version is priced at $849.

You’ll need to consider your personal space, viewing distances and budget, before you decide on which model is best for you.

Samsung Odyssey G5: Availability

The Samsung Odyssey G5 range is now on sale in Australia.

You can grab the monitor from Samsung’s website and other electronics retailers including PC Case Gear, Mwave, PLE Computers, Scorptec, Computer Alliance, Centrecom and Online Centre.