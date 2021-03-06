The Division 2 Will Get A New Mode Later This Year, But Not Much Else

Good news for Division 2 players: Ubisoft and Massive have laid out plans for the future of the game, including a brand new mode later this year. Bad news: Don’t expect anything new for a while.

In a blog post titled “The Road Ahead,” the developers behind the online looter-shooter, Massive Entertainment, explained that The Division 2 had a successful 2020 and laid out the first plans of what the future looks like. The big news is that a new mode is coming. Massive describes it as “entirely new to the franchise.” This would seem to imply it’s not just survival mode from Division 1, something fans have wanted in Division 2 for years.

This new mode won’t be added to the game until at the earliest “late 2021.” And it sounds like that could easily slip as game developers continue to struggle with the global pandemic. Covid-19 already led to a recent Resident Evil crossover event being severely downsized in scope and scale.

Latest Division 2 Patch Brings Bland Resident Evil Items And A Beautiful New Next-Gen Framerate On February 2 The Division 2 received its latest update, Title Update 12.1, which added a bunch of Resident Evil-themed items as part of a new apparel event. More importantly, it updated the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions to run at 60 frames per second, allowing console players to...

Massive also announced that future seasons of The Division 2 this year will just be reruns of the last seasons. So “Season 5″ will just be Season 1 all over again. For players who have jumped into the game after some of these seasons have passed, it’s a nice way to give them a chance to play that content again. But for folks who’ve been playing since Warlords of NYC or before, it’s a disappointing bit of news. Though some new apparel events will happen this year, which is something.

Massive will continue to be involved in developing The Division 2, however the company also explained that Ubisoft Bucharest will assist in creating content for the online shooter. This makes sense as Massive is also working on an Avatar game and Star Wars game.

Ubisoft Massive Is Making An Open World Star Wars Game Ubisoft is partnering with the the newly launched Lucasfilm Games to make an open world game based in the Star Wars universe, Wired reports. This apparently signals the end of EA's previous exclusivity deal regarding the development of Star Wars video games.

Last month, Ubisoft and Massive confirmed that The Division 2 would continue to receive new updates and content past Season 4. Before that news, fans had wondered if the game was going to wind down as Season 4’s narrative wraps up plotlines and character arcs that started back in the first game. Even the name of Season 4, “End of Watch,” sounded very final.

So yeah, it seems The Division 2 will keep on keeping on, but I doubt many players will stick around to replay old seasons while waiting for something new.

I've Kinda Had My Fill After Wrapping The Division 2's Latest Season The Division 2's latest manhunt is coming to an end. Players who have taken down this season's previous four targets now have access to the final quarry, with a mission to take her out. This raid, while exciting and climatic, caps off another grind of a season that leaves the...