We Finally Got A (Brief) Look At The Gollum Game

Ian Walker

Published 2 hours ago: March 26, 2021 at 9:08 am -
Filed to:action adventure games
Screenshot: Daedalic Entertainment / Nacon
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum won’t be out until 2022, but the developers at German studio Daedalic Entertainment shared a brief snippet of gameplay during today’s Future Games Show.

Unlike action-oriented Lord of the Rings games like Shadow of Mordor, it appears as if Gollum will play to its eponymous protagonist’s strengths by focusing more on stealth. Gollum’s split personality will also be featured through gameplay as well, but details are still scarce about its implementation.

“We’re concentrating on the character of Gollum, and we’re telling his story before we learn about what happens to him in the books,” Daedalic CEO Carsten Fichtelmann told PC Gamer in 2019. “We’re looking for ways to tell stories that haven’t been shown in the movies. We’ll tell the story of a character we’re familiar with, but not repeating what you already know.”

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be available next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

