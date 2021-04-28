See Games Differently

A Golden Wii Made For Queen Elizabeth II Is Now For Sale

Luke Plunkett

Published 33 mins ago: April 28, 2021 at 10:15 am -
Filed to:business finance
donny fillerupelizabeth iihome video game consoleshuman interestneighborhood gamestechnology internetvideo game consolesvideo gamingwii
A Golden Wii Made For Queen Elizabeth II Is Now For Sale
Photo: eBay
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Back in 2009, as part of a publicity stunt for…Big Family Games, publisher THQ commissioned the creation of a golden Nintendo Wii, and had it delivered to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen likely never received the console — as outlined in this excellent episode of People Make Games — but it did eventually find its way into the hands of collector Donny Fillerup, one of the guys behind the website consolevariations.com, which I wrote about back in 2019.

Donny, who is now “Moving on with life” and looking to buy a new place, is putting parts of his collection up for sale, and the headline item is of course this notorious, 24 karat gold-plated Wii, which he has listed on eBay for $US300,000 ($386,310).

You’ll need to pay your own shipping, though.

Photo: eBay Photo: eBay

If you feel like spending apartment money on a novelty Nintendo console, the auction is here.

.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.