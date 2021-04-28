A Golden Wii Made For Queen Elizabeth II Is Now For Sale

Back in 2009, as part of a publicity stunt for…Big Family Games, publisher THQ commissioned the creation of a golden Nintendo Wii, and had it delivered to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen likely never received the console — as outlined in this excellent episode of People Make Games — but it did eventually find its way into the hands of collector Donny Fillerup, one of the guys behind the website consolevariations.com, which I wrote about back in 2019.

Donny, who is now “Moving on with life” and looking to buy a new place, is putting parts of his collection up for sale, and the headline item is of course this notorious, 24 karat gold-plated Wii, which he has listed on eBay for $US300,000 ($386,310).

You’ll need to pay your own shipping, though.

Photo: eBay

If you feel like spending apartment money on a novelty Nintendo console, the auction is here.

.