A Golden Wii Made For Queen Elizabeth II Is Now For Sale

Back in 2009, as part of a publicity stunt for…Big Family Games, publisher THQ commissioned the creation of a golden Nintendo Wii, and had it delivered to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen likely never received the console — as outlined in this excellent episode of People Make Games — but it did eventually find its way into the hands of collector Donny Fillerup, one of the guys behind the website consolevariations.com, which I wrote about back in 2019.
Donny, who is now “Moving on with life” and looking to buy a new place, is putting parts of his collection up for sale, and the headline item is of course this notorious, 24 karat gold-plated Wii, which he has listed on eBay for $US300,000 ($386,310).
You’ll need to pay your own shipping, though.
If you feel like spending apartment money on a novelty Nintendo console, the auction is here.
.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in