Baseball Superstar Mike Trout Answers Call Of Duty Hecklers In The Middle Of A Game

An actual game of Major League Baseball, that is, not a round of Call of Duty.
Baseball superstar Mike Trout is a known Call of Duty fan, and so it’s not that big a surprise that we are now in the age where fans can go to a baseball game, see Trout in the outfield and shout questions about the game at him (in this case, whether he prefers to wield an MP5 or a MAC-10).
And get an answer.
Mike Trout answering fans' Call of Duty questions ????
(via @gabersaurus)pic.twitter.com/BeoTMUmcoa
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 29, 2021
I’m now dreaming of a world where we find a Premier League player who is super into Crusader Kings III, and some kids can scream “Oi, mate, agnatic-cognatic primogeniture or confederate partition?”
And the player is like “Actually, house seniority is a succession model often overlooked”, and the crowd just goes “hrmmm, OK”.
.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in