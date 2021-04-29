See Games Differently

Baseball Superstar Mike Trout Answers Call Of Duty Hecklers In The Middle Of A Game

Luke Plunkett

Published 59 mins ago: April 30, 2021 at 9:30 am
Baseball Superstar Mike Trout Answers Call Of Duty Hecklers In The Middle Of A Game
Photo: Tom Pennington, Getty Images
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

An actual game of Major League Baseball, that is, not a round of Call of Duty.

Baseball superstar Mike Trout is a known Call of Duty fan, and so it’s not that big a surprise that we are now in the age where fans can go to a baseball game, see Trout in the outfield and shout questions about the game at him (in this case, whether he prefers to wield an MP5 or a MAC-10).

And get an answer.

I’m now dreaming of a world where we find a Premier League player who is super into Crusader Kings III, and some kids can scream “Oi, mate, agnatic-cognatic primogeniture or confederate partition?”

And the player is like “Actually, house seniority is a succession model often overlooked”, and the crowd just goes “hrmmm, OK”.

.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.