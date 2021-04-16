See Games Differently

Let's Explore America's 34th Most Haunted City In Darkside Detective 2

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 26 mins ago: April 16, 2021 at 1:01 pm
Filed to:darkside detective 2
livestream
Let’s Explore America’s 34th Most Haunted City In Darkside Detective 2
Image: Darkside Detective 2
Out of all the new games out this week, there’s one that we’ve had our eye on for a while — because it’s all about the spooky re-discovery of one of America’s most haunted cities, Twin Lakes.

Twin Lakes is the home to the Darkside Detective series, one of our nominations for the greatest point and click adventures of all time (and certainly the modern era). The sequel to Darkside Detective is out today, and our journey through the creepy AF clown carnival will be lead by Leah.

The original Darkside Detective is supremely well rated, with a 95 per cent user rating from almost 1,100 reviews. What made it stick with fans was its brand of dark humour and reverence of classic LucasArts games. You tackle cases one at a time as detective Francis McQueen, who also likes to practice his jokes along the way.

It’s a proper fun laugh, and I’m hoping the sequel lives up to the name. And today Leah will take us through Twin Lakes once again. We’ll be playing from 2.30pm-3.30pm AEDT as per usual. You can follow along below or directly through our Twitch channel. You can find the live chat underneath the embed as well.

You can join our Aussie Discord server too! We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of chill, funny folk in there.

