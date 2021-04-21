Never Count Out A Wario Full Of Farts

Wario is, by most accounts, a pretty good character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. But facing him gets even scarier when he’s had time to fill his guts with explosive flatulence.

Case in point, this match from last night’s Smash @ Xanadu, a weekly Smash tournament that’s shifted from in-person to online competition during the covid-19 pandemic. With one more win needed to qualify for top 8, a New York competitor known as 9superpie found themselves staring down a huge health deficit against South Carolina’s NM. What happened next can only be described as clutch.

After taking some time to collect himself on the edge of the stage, 9superpie sprang forward, landing two of Wario’s unconventional belly flops. This gave them just enough time to chase the now-airborne opponent with Wario’s jumping claps before unleashing his strongest fart attack. Smash’s Rage mechanic, which grants a damage boost to heavily damaged players, made 9superpie’s overwhelming onslaught even more potent, sending NM’s hapless Marth hurtling out of the arena and tying the match at one game apiece.

9superpie would go on to win Smash @ Xanadu, making this the second week in a row that they’ve finished in first place. And while they used multiple characters during last night’s tournament, it’s clear 9superpie has a good handle on Wario’s strengths, most notably his ability to turn his own biological gases into a potent weapon.