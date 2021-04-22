See Games Differently

New Battlefield Game Promised For Later This Year

Ash Parrish

Published 1 hour ago: April 22, 2021 at 11:45 pm
Filed to:battlefield
Image: EA
Today, EA announced it’s working on two new Battlefield games and promised a console/PC release for later this year.

“We have our biggest team ever on a Battlefield game for console and PC,” wrote DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson. “Together, we are creating a jaw-dropping experience for you to enjoy later in 2021.”

Gabrielson said the game is currently in playtesting and teased a reveal to come soon.

In addition to a new console/PC release, Gabrielson also announced that Battlefield will be coming to mobile devices in 2022.

“I’m super happy to be able to let you know that our friends at Industrial Toys, working closely with all of us here at DICE, are developing a completely new Battlefield game bringing all-out warfare to smartphones and tablets in 2022,” Gabrielson said.

Gabrielson also said that the mobile Battlefield would be “a completely different game from the one we’re making for console and PC.”

Details about the two new Battlefield games are forthcoming, so in the meantime players can occupy themselves with Call of Duty: Warzone.

Ash Parrish

Kotaku Staff Writer and Hornt Correspondent - Fanfiction Novelist - Unapologetically Black - Diversity Gelatinous Cube

