New Battlefield Game Promised For Later This Year

Today, EA announced it’s working on two new Battlefield games and promised a console/PC release for later this year.

“We have our biggest team ever on a Battlefield game for console and PC,” wrote DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson. “Together, we are creating a jaw-dropping experience for you to enjoy later in 2021.”

Gabrielson said the game is currently in playtesting and teased a reveal to come soon.

In addition to a new console/PC release, Gabrielson also announced that Battlefield will be coming to mobile devices in 2022.

“I’m super happy to be able to let you know that our friends at Industrial Toys, working closely with all of us here at DICE, are developing a completely new Battlefield game bringing all-out warfare to smartphones and tablets in 2022,” Gabrielson said.

Gabrielson also said that the mobile Battlefield would be “a completely different game from the one we’re making for console and PC.”

Details about the two new Battlefield games are forthcoming, so in the meantime players can occupy themselves with Call of Duty: Warzone.

