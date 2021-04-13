Nintendo Unveils New Blue Switch Lite, Which May Also Be Purple

After a year and a half of noncommittal colours like grey, turquoise, bad mayonnaise yellow, and coral, Nintendo gives us a Switch Lite that’s confident enough to call itself blue, even though it’s sort of purplish, depending on your eyes and/or display settings.

The new blue Switch Lite, due out May 21, is blue in the way the purple GameCube is purple. That’s to say vaguely while somewhat open to interpretation. It’s obviously blue, as the GameCube is obviously purple, but is it really? Maybe.

Now I am beginning to question what colours mean. (Photo: Nintendo)

Perhaps seeing the blue Switch Lite in relation to the other Switch Lites will help focus the colour into something definitive.

From left to right: Green, light black, mustard, salmon, the end of colour. (Photo: Nintendo Japan)

Nope. If anything it’s even more ambiguous now. And is coral looking more peach here? Maybe a little orange?

The top and logo are totally red though, right? (Photo: Nintendo)

Nintendo. Changing the way you think about and perceive colour.