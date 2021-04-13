See Games Differently

Oh Hey It’s Yet Another Persona 5 Spin-Off

Luke Plunkett

Published 12 mins ago: April 14, 2021 at 9:00 am -
Image: Code Name: X
Persona games and spin-offs, name a more iconic duo.

Chinese giant Perfect World announced earlier today a new mobile game Code Name: X, which with its soundtrack and art style and pretty much everything suggested it was a Persona 5 game, without actually coming out and saying it.

Which was weird, and led some initial viewers to think it was simply a rip-off, but Perfect World, perhaps aware of this, did later confirm with Niko Partners’ Daniel Ahmad that, yeah, it’s a Persona 5 game.

As of now, it’s only coming to China.

