Oh Hey It’s Yet Another Persona 5 Spin-Off

Persona games and spin-offs, name a more iconic duo.
Chinese giant Perfect World announced earlier today a new mobile game Code Name: X, which with its soundtrack and art style and pretty much everything suggested it was a Persona 5 game, without actually coming out and saying it.
Which was weird, and led some initial viewers to think it was simply a rip-off, but Perfect World, perhaps aware of this, did later confirm with Niko Partners’ Daniel Ahmad that, yeah, it’s a Persona 5 game.
As of now, it’s only coming to China.
