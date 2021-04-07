See Games Differently

Pokémon’s Intro, Remade With Stock Footage

Ian Walker

Published 57 mins ago: April 8, 2021 at 9:30 am -
Filed to:ash ketchum
fadsfads and trendsfictional charactershightonhuman interestmatthew hightonpikachupokemonpokemon indigo leaguepokemon journeys the seriesvideo game characters
Pokémon’s Intro, Remade With Stock Footage
Looks good to me! (Gif: The Pokémon Company / Matthew Highton)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Pokémon’s status as a worldwide phenomenon means that you can break it down to its essential parts and folks will still recognise what you’re referencing. You show somebody an electric rat and, nine times out of ten, they’ll understand you’re talking about Pikachu. But can the franchise survive being filtered through the internet’s vast library of stock footage?

Since last year, UK comedian and filmmaker Matthew Highton has been recreating iconic television intros using only royalty-free videos and graphics. He’s previously set his sights on shows like The Simpsons and Dawson’s Creek, but his latest project is all about Pokémon. It’s a monstrosity, yes, but the overall creativity is off the charts.

Some of the choices Highton made are obvious. A battle between Raichu and Pikachu becomes two wrestling puppies. Pokéballs are represented by other spherical objects, like tennis balls and apples. But the best moments are when Highton had to combine disparate content to remake a complex vignette, such as series protagonist Ash Ketchum running across a field with a group of different Pokémon.

This hodgepodge of nonsense is like if someone tried to write a ransom letter while the spoiled rich kid they kidnapped was listening to cartoons in the background. That said, it’s hard to argue against the skill that Highton employed to bring this video collage to life. Is it art? I’ll leave that to you to decide. All I know is that I deeply love the mess he’s made of this iconic children’s show opening.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.