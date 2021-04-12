See Games Differently

RIP Enzio Sciotti, Badass 80s Movie Poster Artist

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: April 12, 2021 at 12:55 pm -
Filed to:american ninja 2
borinentertainment cultureenzioenzio sciottienzo sciottifilm posterthe evil dead 2visual arts
RIP Enzio Sciotti, Badass 80s Movie Poster Artist
Illustration: Enzo Sciotti
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Enzo Sciotti is an absolute legend, and anyone who spent time in a video rental place looking at posters and VHS covers — especially in the horror and “shitty action movie” sections — will instantly be able to recognise his work, even if they never knew him by name.

Borin in 1944 in Italy, and with a career spanning decades, Sciotti’s bold style is nevertheless synonymous with the 1980s (and early 90s), where he was the artist behind covers for everything from The Evil Dead 2 to Fortress to The Blood of Heroes to Maximum Overdrive to American Ninja 2.

Sciotti’s passing was announced on his Instagram page. He was 76 years old.

You can see more of Sciotti’s art at his personal site.

WARNING: SOME OF THE IMAGES BELOW ARE NSFW

Illustration: Enzo Sciotti Illustration: Enzo Sciotti
Illustration: Enzo Sciotti Illustration: Enzo Sciotti
Illustration: Enzo Sciotti Illustration: Enzo Sciotti
Illustration: Enzo Sciotti Illustration: Enzo Sciotti
Illustration: Enzo Sciotti Illustration: Enzo Sciotti
Illustration: Enzo Sciotti Illustration: Enzo Sciotti
Illustration: Enzo Sciotti Illustration: Enzo Sciotti
Illustration: Enzo Sciotti Illustration: Enzo Sciotti
Illustration: Enzo Sciotti Illustration: Enzo Sciotti
Illustration: Enzo Sciotti Illustration: Enzo Sciotti
Illustration: Enzo Sciotti Illustration: Enzo Sciotti
Illustration: Enzo Sciotti Illustration: Enzo Sciotti
Illustration: Enzo Sciotti Illustration: Enzo Sciotti
Illustration: Enzo Sciotti Illustration: Enzo Sciotti
Illustration: Enzo Sciotti Illustration: Enzo Sciotti
Illustration: Enzo Sciotti Illustration: Enzo Sciotti
Illustration: Enzo Sciotti Illustration: Enzo Sciotti
Illustration: Enzo Sciotti Illustration: Enzo Sciotti
Illustration: Enzo Sciotti Illustration: Enzo Sciotti

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.