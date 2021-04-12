RIP Enzio Sciotti, Badass 80s Movie Poster Artist

Enzo Sciotti is an absolute legend, and anyone who spent time in a video rental place looking at posters and VHS covers — especially in the horror and “shitty action movie” sections — will instantly be able to recognise his work, even if they never knew him by name.

Borin in 1944 in Italy, and with a career spanning decades, Sciotti’s bold style is nevertheless synonymous with the 1980s (and early 90s), where he was the artist behind covers for everything from The Evil Dead 2 to Fortress to The Blood of Heroes to Maximum Overdrive to American Ninja 2.

Sciotti’s passing was announced on his Instagram page. He was 76 years old.

You can see more of Sciotti’s art at his personal site.

WARNING: SOME OF THE IMAGES BELOW ARE NSFW

Illustration: Enzo Sciotti

