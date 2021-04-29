The Nintendo Download: Oh Snap

There are only 19 games coming to the Nintendo Switch over the next week, but don’t be sad. One of them is New Pokémon Snap, another is R-Type Final 2, and none of them are sexy anime mahjong.
Actually, I can’t guarantee that none of this week’s releases are sexy mahjong, but I’m pretty sure. There is a dragon dating sim, a black-and-white 2D adventure, and a pocket monster voyeur simulator, so anything is possible.
I just hope this week’s low numbers aren’t the start of a downward trend. I don’t know what I’d do if Nintendo stopped shoveling games into the eShop like coal into a hungry train engine every week.
Here’s this week’s stuff:
- Angels with Scaly Wings – Available April 30
- Battle Axe
- Before I Forget
- Car Demolition Clicker
- Castaway Paradise
- Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect
- Dull Grey – Available May 5
- Fly TOGETHER!
- Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager
- New Pokémon Snap – Available April 30.
- R-Type Final 2 – Available April 30.
- Reknum Cheri Dreamland
- Retro Space Fighter
- Slinki
- Space Warrior
- Super Arcade Soccer 2021 – Available April 30
- Super Glitch Dash
- The Colonists – Available May 4
- Ultimate Custom Night – Available April 30
