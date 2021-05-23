See Games Differently

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Player Uses Oil Jar To Make Stacking Stones Puzzle A Bit Easier

Zack Zwiezen

Published 43 mins ago: May 24, 2021 at 4:30 am -
Stacking stones to create cairns is an activity any Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla player has run into at some point. Many find these stone stacking puzzles to be frustrating and bullshit. So, here’s a tip: Just bring an oil jar to help make the process easier.

Reddit user LN404 was messing around with a stone stacking puzzle in Valhalla and decided to carry up a large oil jar, to see if it would work. And it totally does! I’m not sure if Reddit user LN404 is the first player to discover this, but they at least seem to be the first to have shared it online.

The reaction among Assassin’s Creed players on Reddit was almost entirely positive, with people sharing excitement over the Viking lifehack. Folks are theorizing if you could bring two or more oil jars to some locations to help make stone stacking easier.

A few things to keep in mind. First, not all cairn locations in the game are let any big oil jars. In fact, most of them aren’t. So you’ll need to do some legwork for this. Two, while it might make stacking easier, the jar was never intended to be a part of this activity and it might have some strange physics once you start popping stones on it.

Still, if a certain stone stacking puzzle (or all of them) has been frustrating you for hours and hours, I’d recommend finding a nearby oil pot and trying this lifehack out. Or maybe bring some dead bodies. Or those boxes that are part of the Death Stranding Easter egg. Or any other things you can carry or move.

Be like LN404, think outside the box.

.

