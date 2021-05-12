See Games Differently

Gundam’s Zaku Makes A Pretty Good Japanese Teapot

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: May 12, 2021 at 9:52 pm -
Filed to:bandai
bandai namco holdingscreative worksfictional technologygundammilitary science fictionsunriseteapottoonamizaku
Gundam’s Zaku Makes A Pretty Good Japanese Teapot
Screenshot: Bandai [email protected]

Quick! Out of all the Gundam mecha, if you were to pick one to make a Japanese teapot, which would you pick?

Well, as Get News reports, Bandai selected Zaku. Starting this month, pre-orders kick-off for the green-colour version Zaku teapot. Priced at 27,500 yen ($US252 ($321)), it will also go on sale in late June at Gundam Cafe and Gundam Square shops in Japan. 

As Siliconera points out, the teapot is actually Nanbu ironware, which is traditionally made in Ishikawa prefecture. The style goes back around one thousand years, and among tea drinkers, has long been sought after, and the teapots last a lifetime.

This is not the first Zaku teapot as a version went on sale back in 2019. 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.