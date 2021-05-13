Humble Launches Covid-19 Relief Bundle For Doctors In Brazil And India

The coronavirus pandemic continues to rage in parts of the world outside the Australia-New Zealand bubble, and doctors are working tirelessly to contain the spread of the virus. In an effort to help doctors working in the worst-impacted parts of the world like India and Brazil, Humble Bundle has launched ‘Humble Heal’, a new covid-19 charity bundle which includes a bunch of fantastic indie games for a fantastic price.

So far the bundle has raised $206,501, with 100% of proceeds pledged to Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), International Medical Corps (IMC) and GiveIndia — all of which are currently working to ease the impact of the pandemic.

Beyond being an incredibly worthy cause, the bundle is also just plain great and contains a bunch of smash hit indie and AAA games worth grabbing if you haven’t played them already. Baba is You and Hyper Light Drifter are standouts here, but you can also grab gorgeous experiences like Undertale and SUPERHOT in the bundle alongside great puzzlers like The Witness and Death Squared.

READ MORE Fight Sans Undertale Right In Your Browser

For a $25.96 donation you’ll be able to grab 23 PC games (for Mac and PC) as well as a bunch of other additions. It’s a fairly stacked list, and there’s plenty of must-play games included.

Here’s every game you’ll get in the bundle:

Into the Breach

Baba Is You

BioShock Remastered

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Undertale

Hyper Light Drifter

Tooth and Nail

The Witness

This War of Mine

Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition

SUPERHOT

Stick Fight: The Game

Portal Knights

Wargroove

Brütal Legend

Death Squared

Crusader Kings Complete

Pinstripe

Teleglitch: Die More Edition

Dwarfs!?

You’ll also be able to nab a few extra goodies too including a bunch of self help books, music software and the first volume of the Locke and Key graphic novel.

All proceeds go towards front-line medical charities, and by purchasing a bundle you’ll be supporting coronavirus relief efforts to end across the globe.

It’s an important cause, and one well worth contributing to if you’re able. The games included are just a nice-to-have bonus.