Made In Abyss Game Gets Slapped With Adults-Only Rating In Japan

Surprised? If you’ve seen the Made In Abyss anime, you might not be. The video game adaptation has just been given a CERO-Z. That’s Japan’s adults-only, 18-years-old-and-up rating.

While the screenshots look fairly cute, the original anime does have its share of blood and gore — a stark contrast indeed.

Fans have been pointing out that, in comparison, Dark Souls has a slightly softer CERO-D (ages 17-and-up) rating, while Grand Theft Auto V, Resident Evil Village, and Ghost of Tsushima all have the max CERO-Z ratings. (GTAV has the mature rating for violence and sexual situations, while the last two were given it for violence.)

The official site for the Made in Abyss game even has an age-gate! Which is required for the rating, but leads to rather innocuous images like this.

Image: Spike Chunsoft

Image: Spike Chunsoft

Photo: Spike Chunsoft

I guess Spike Chunsoft is playing the more gory bits close to its chest?

Made in Abyss will be released in Japan next year on the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.