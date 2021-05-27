See Games Differently

New Sonic Game Coming In 2022

Published 34 mins ago: May 28, 2021 at 2:42 am
This is not an image of the new Sonic game but one from Sonic Colours Ultimate. (Screenshot: Sega)

Y’all! There’s a new Sonic game coming in 2022! Sega’s also releasing a remaster of Sonic Colours and a Sonic Origins collection.

Today, in celebration of 30 years of Sonic, Sega held a Sonic Central to share what’s coming next for the Blue Blur. Most of the news centered on boring crossover content like Sonic-themed costumes being added to Sega’s Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game and Two Point Hospital. But hidden among the rough were a few diamonds (literal and figurative).

