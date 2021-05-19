Nintendo Switch Online Will Soon Have More Than 100 Games You Might Want To Play

Nintendo’s $US20 ($26)-a-year online subscription service gets slightly better on May 26 with the addition of Caveman Ninja, Magical Drop 2, Super Baseball Simulator 1.000, Spanky’s Quest, and Ninja JaJaMaru-Kun, bringing its grand total of playable old games to 104. Which are you most excited for, and why?
I’m probably looking most forward to Magical Drop 2, the gem-matching Super Famicom puzzle game sequel that never made it stateside. That, and maybe Caveman Ninja, also known as Joe & Mac or, “The game I always confuse for Bonk.”
I couldn’t tell you much about Spanky’s Quest, the Super Nintendo game that seems to be about a monkey with some sort of super ball that helps him fight the minions of the evil witch, Morticia.
Super Baseball Simulator 1.000 seems to have too many zeroes but otherwise looks fine. I wonder about a baseball sim with moves like the Phantom Ball, which disappears in mid-pitch, but what do I know from baseball?
Which brings us to the sole NES game on the list, Ninja JaJaMaru-Kun. It’s about a ninja rescuing a princess and possibly riding a giant frog. It was a Japanese exclusive, hence the fun name.
So they aren’t the most exciting additions. They are definitely additions, and while I was hoping for something beyond the normal fluff to mark the service’s 100 game milestone, I also figured it wasn’t going to happen, and here we are.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in