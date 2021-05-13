See Games Differently

Not Surprising, Nintendo Switch Shipments Were Impacted By Stuck Suez Canal Boat

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: May 13, 2021 at 10:00 pm -
Filed to:canal
economy of egyptever givengeography of egyptmacro engineeringmicrosoftmicrosoft flight simulatorshuntaro furukawastephen totilosuezsuez canalvideo game consoleswadi tumilat
Not Surprising, Nintendo Switch Shipments Were Impacted By Stuck Suez Canal Boat
Photo: Handout Photo by Suez Canal Authority/HO/AFP via Getty Images, Getty Images

The global business trade seemed to grind to a halt this past March when the Ever Given container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal. Loads of product shipments were impacted, including the Nintendo Switch.

During a recent investor conference call, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa was asked about regional demand for the Nintendo Switch. He replied that due to covid-19, there have been delays in freight traffic, causing shortages for some retailers outside Japan. As noted by Stephen Totilo, the Ever Given was also ever a factor. 

“In particular,” said Furukawa, “the accident that blocked the Suez Canal caused delays in the transportation of products bound for Europe, and retail inventories are tight in some countries.”

This isn’t surprising, because that big boat blockage sure caused big problems! According to the BBC, it held up $US9.6 ($12) billion bucks worth of goods a day.

While the Ever Given was finally freed after a week, it lives on in our hearts and memories in Microsoft Flight Simulator and the game Suez Canal Bulldozer.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.